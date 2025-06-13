Tsenengamu Hints At Zanu PF Return, Says ‘Takufa Nenzara’

By A Correspondent| Former ZANU PF Youth League Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has signaled his intention to rejoin the ruling party, admitting that operating from outside the political establishment is not sustainable.

Tsenengamu was expelled from ZANU PF after he and then-Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu publicly named individuals they accused of corruption and economic sabotage. Both were subsequently removed from their leadership positions and ordered to undergo reorientation at the Chitepo School of Ideology. Tsenengamu, however, refused and chose to part ways with the party.

With exiled former Cabinet Ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi reportedly warming up to the idea of returning to ZANU PF, Tsenengamu believes their path will likely become a common one.

“I wasn’t surprised to learn about Walter Mzembi’s return and his apology to President Mnangagwa, given how hard it is to survive outside ZANU PF—especially when your business interests have long been protected by the party,” Tsenengamu said.

“Just yesterday, I spoke with Hon. Kasukuwere about the issue. Though he declined to comment, the implications are clear. ZANU PF seems to be home for everyone. At this rate, we’ll all return. Tingafe nenzara varume—it’s tough out here.”

Earlier this week, ZimEye reported exclusively that Mzembi had secretly flown into Zimbabwe for a meeting with President Mnangagwa. The report was later corroborated by credible sources within the ruling party.

Now, it appears that Kasukuwere may also be on his way back, following Tsenengamu’s revelations.

Both Kasukuwere and Mzembi were key figures in the G40 faction of ZANU PF and have been vocal critics of President Mnangagwa and the current administration.

Their political ambitions were curtailed when Kasukuwere was barred from contesting the 2023 elections on a technicality—he had not been resident in Zimbabwe for the required five-year period prior to the vote.

