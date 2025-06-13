Watch: Wicknell Chivayo Rewards Two Youths With Brand-New Cars for Praising Mnangagwa’s Trabablas Interchange

By Tinashe Sambiri

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman and tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has announced two Zimbabwean youths will be given brand-new vehicles after they publicly praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recently commissioned Trabablas Interchange.

The interchange, inaugurated two weeks ago by Mnangagwa, has faced widespread criticism for failing to meet expected construction standards. However, Chivayo chose to celebrate those who spoke positively about the project.

In a post on his social media, Chivayo wrote:

“These two boys must URGENTLY go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and collect their TOYOTA AQUA vehicles. I don’t complicate things — if your creativity impresses me, that’s it. CONGRATULATIONS to you both. The Trabablas Interchange has landed some people in bed — even in shoes — and we’re watching quietly… 🤣😂”

Chivayo has gained a reputation for doling out expensive gifts to individuals who express public support for Mnangagwa, drawing both admiration and criticism for his controversial displays of political patronage.

These two boys must URGENTLY go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and get ma TOYOTA AQUA avo…Ini handinetse ndikango nakidzwa ne creativity yako ZVAKO ZVAITA… CONGRATULATIONS to you both …Trabablas interchange yakapinza vamwe mumagumbeze ne butsu tiri kuvaona hedu… pic.twitter.com/x6ze0PqxzT — sir_wicknell. (@wicknellchivayo) June 12, 2025

