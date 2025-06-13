ZIFA Pushes for Introduction Of VAR While Stadiums Crumble: Misplaced Priorities?

By Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has reportedly approached FIFA to explore the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) — a move that has sparked both curiosity and concern across the football community.

While the adoption of VAR could modernize Zimbabwean football and align it with international standards, critics argue that the country’s crumbling stadium infrastructure makes the timing questionable at best.

According to sources close to ZIFA, initial consultations with FIFA are already underway, and technical assessments are being considered to evaluate the feasibility of implementing VAR in domestic matches.

“We believe VAR can enhance fairness and decision-making in our game,” a ZIFA official who declined to be named said. “It’s about modernizing our football and protecting the integrity of matches.”

However, many have questioned the rationale behind such an ambitious technological leap when most of Zimbabwe’s stadiums fail to meet even basic international standards. Venues like Rufaro Stadium and Barbourfields Stadium have suffered years of neglect, leading to player safety concerns and repeated CAF bans.

Masvingo-based football analyst Tendai Mavhinga said the move “smacks of misplaced priorities.”

“Before we think about VAR, let’s fix our pitches, toilets, changing rooms, and even seating. VAR needs reliable power, high-speed internet, multiple camera angles — all things many of our stadiums simply cannot support,” Mavhinga said.

Fans have also weighed in on social media, with many expressing skepticism. “What use is VAR in a stadium without functioning floodlights or clean toilets?” one user posted on X.

Ironically, while the country seeks high-tech upgrades on the pitch, its top clubs often struggle to secure consistent sponsorship, and national team players frequently raise concerns.

