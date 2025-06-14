🔻 BEGINNING OF THE END? | The Operation to Retire Mnangagwa Quietly Underway After Petition and Shocking Military Breach Into ED Office

By ZimEye Investigations Desk | 14 June 2025

The carefully stage-managed image of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as an unshakable strongman is beginning to crack — not with a dramatic explosion, but with a series of silent yet seismic tremors shaking the core of Zimbabwe’s power structure. The process to retire Mnangagwa — long whispered in backroom corridors — has now visibly begun, triggered by a formal citizens’ petition delivered on 21 May 2025, and punctuated by extraordinary events involving the very military elites who safeguard the presidency.

The first real sign of the unravelling came on 9 May 2025, when whistleblower and ex-intelligence officer Blessed Geza issued a blunt warning to Zimbabwe’s top military generals. In his explosive video titled “Generals For Sale”, Geza accused several high-ranking officers of trading national security for personal gain. He identified Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda, Commander of the Presidential Guard, as the key obstacle to removing Mnangagwa, alleging he was shielding the President in exchange for illicit payoffs.



Just days later, the public made its move. On 21 May, a bold and unprecedented act saw a group of citizens successfully submit a petition to remove Mnangagwa from office with immediate effect. While the state-controlled media downplayed the action, sources confirm the document was formally received and logged — setting in motion a chain of destabilising responses.

Then came the most ominous signal yet: on 25 May, the very man Geza had singled out — Brig-Gen Mhonda — walked into his KG6 military office only to find it had been completely cleared out. Not a single document, picture, or trace of his command remained. The break-in was silent, surgical, and invisible to the official security apparatus — an unmistakable warning shot from an unseen but powerful hand.

Taken together, these events suggest that Mnangagwa’s forced exit may no longer be a matter of “if,” but “when.” The machinery is grinding into motion. And this time, it’s not just the streets talking — it’s the barracks, which development has led to Mnangagwa appointing the terror group founder Walter Tapfumaneyi to the rank of Major General or Chief Of Staff in preparation to soon make him head the army.

-Invasion of Comamnder’s Office.

A silent but stunning security breach has rocked the Zimbabwean presidency, exposing the weakening grip of President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid signs of a shifting power matrix within the country’s highest echelons. The mysterious and total removal of sensitive documents and personal effects from the office of Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda — commander of the Presidential Guard Brigade — has triggered alarm within military and intelligence circles.

🕵🏾 What Was Taken? Everything.

Sources within the KG6 Barracks confirmed that Brig-Gen Mhonda walked into a “completely cleared office.” Every document — including confidential memos detailing Mnangagwa’s travel itinerary, money transfers, and security staff rotations — had vanished without a trace.

“This was not a burglary. It was a calculated extraction,” a senior military officer said under strict anonymity. “There wasn’t even a scrap of paper left. His desk and chair were the only things untouched.”

Even family photographs, liberation war memorabilia, service awards, and historic portraits of Brig-Gen Mhonda were removed. Nothing was broken. Nothing was vandalised. Everything was taken cleanly and with precision.

🔹 Strategic Importance of Mhonda’s Office

As Chief of Staff and commander of the Presidential Guard, Mhonda’s office is not a mere administrative hub — it is the nerve centre of operational intelligence involving the Head of State. Whoever accessed and removed those files now holds intimate knowledge of how the president moves, who protects him, who funds what, and which factions are ascendant.

That such a breach happened inside one of the most secure military zones in Zimbabwe — KG6 Barracks, protected by multiple boom gates, elite sentries, and surveillance — points to a chilling reality: this was an inside job executed by individuals or a unit with more power than the president himself can command.

🔹 Background: Mhonda’s Role in the Shadow State

Brig-Gen Fidelis Mhonda is no minor player. He has long been associated with covert protection networks for controversial elites. In 2023, whistleblower “Comrade Bombshell” Blessed Geza publicly accused him of receiving US$25,000 per month from Zviganda (a codename used in military and journalistic circles for politically protected cartels) in exchange for private Presidential Guard deployment.

Furthermore, Mhonda’s influence underpins several politically charged campaigns:

• Kuda Tagwirei’s Masvingo Mobilisation Drive

• Young Women for ED rallies, where Mhonda’s wife allegedly served as chief coordinator

• Protection and logistical support to KT, WC and other faction-linked tycoons

🔹 Mnangagwa’s Silence: A Deafening Signal

Mnangagwa has reportedly failed to identify who orchestrated the removal. There have been no arrests, no public statements, and most critically — no retaliation. For a man whose political legacy is built on control and command, this silence is both telling and damning.

Security analysts argue this failure is the clearest sign yet that power has shifted away from Mnangagwa, possibly to a military-intelligence cabal operating above formal state structures.

🔹 The Big Questions

• Who has the power to walk into KG6 undetected and remove intelligence-grade documents?

• Was this a warning, a purge, or a power transfer?

• Has Mhonda been neutralised — or is he repositioning?

• And most ominously, if Mnangagwa cannot protect the office that protects him, who really rules Zimbabwe?

🔹 Kumagumo Kunenyaya…

The break-in at Brig-Gen Mhonda’s office is not just a security incident — it’s a flashing red alert that the internal power dynamics of Zimbabwe are rapidly evolving. Whether it’s a prelude to a palace coup, a reconfiguration of security loyalties, or a deep-state cleansing, one thing is clear: Mnangagwa is no longer in full control.

As for who carried it out?

That question remains unanswered. But perhaps, as the old saying goes — “you don’t need to break a door when you own the keys.”- ZimEye

📅 TIMELINE OF EVENTS: The Silent Operation to Retire President Emmerson Mnangagwa

🔸

9 May 2025 – “Generals for Sale” Bombshell

Whistleblower and former CIO operative Blessed Geza publicly accuses senior military generals of being compromised, naming Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda as the chief obstacle to removing President Mnangagwa.

Geza alleges Mhonda is receiving US$25,000 per month from Zviganda-linked networks, and using the Presidential Guard as a private protection force for corrupt elites.

The video titled “Generals For Sale” goes viral, triggering intense behind-the-scenes panic in security circles.

🔸

21 May 2025 – Citizens’ Petition to Retire Mnangagwa

A group of citizens officially submits a petition to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office “with immediate effect,” citing a collapse in public confidence, governance failures, and allegations of state capture.

The petition is formally received, logged, and acknowledged by government clerical staff — marking the first recorded civic demand for presidential retirement during Mnangagwa’s rule.

🔸

25 May 2025 – Clean Sweep of Brigadier Mhonda’s Office

Just four days after the petition, the office of Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda, inside KG6 Barracks, is mysteriously broken into and completely emptied.

All documents, including presidential travel records, security deployment schedules, and confidential communication logs, are removed without a trace.

Even personal effects like war medals, liberation-era photographs, family portraits, and office decorations are gone.

No official report or investigation is announced, and President Mnangagwa remains silent — a glaring indication of internal paralysis.

🔸

13 June 2025 – National Attention Peaks

Investigative reports emerge linking the May events as early signs of a coordinated operation to retire Mnangagwa, likely involving actors within the military and intelligence sectors.

Analysts describe the sequence as a “cold coup” — not declared by tanks in the streets, but by disabling key pillars of Mnangagwa’s protection infrastructure.

🔚 IMPLICATION:

This sequence suggests a power shift already underway inside Zimbabwe’s ruling establishment — led not by civilian outcry alone, but by a fracturing military elite once thought to be Mnangagwa’s unshakeable base.

