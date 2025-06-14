As Millions Suffer, Tagwirei Claims Mnangagwa Is Feeding Nation

By A Correspondent

Controversial businessman and ZANU PF ally Kudakwashe Tagwirei has leapt to the defence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, painting him as a humble and hardworking leader who lives modestly and contributes significantly to the country’s food security.

Speaking recently in Harare, Tagwirei dismissed critics of the President, insisting that public perception fails to capture the true character of Mnangagwa. He described him as a down-to-earth, accessible leader with strong agricultural credentials and a simple lifestyle.

“You don’t know him, that’s why you are negative,” Tagwirei said. “President Mnangagwa owns a moderate house, a sign of simplicity.”

In an unusual attempt to showcase Mnangagwa’s personal integrity and productivity, Tagwirei claimed the President is an accomplished farmer who annually delivers 5,000 tonnes of maize to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

“Since 2008, he has yielded over 10 tonnes of farm produce, including soybeans, maize, potatoes, and other crops,” Tagwirei added, touting the President’s farming record as proof of his work ethic and leadership by example.

He further praised Mnangagwa’s openness and connection with ordinary citizens.

“He has an open-door policy and talks to people when he’s outside. That’s rare among leaders,” Tagwirei said.

The remarks appear to be part of a broader effort to bolster Mnangagwa’s image amid increasing public dissatisfaction over economic woes, inflation, and concerns over corruption and elite enrichment.

While critics often accuse Zimbabwe’s top leadership of extravagance and detachment from the public, Tagwirei’s statements aim to paint a contrasting picture: a president who not only leads the country but also tills the land and lives simply.

However, the comments are likely to draw mixed reactions, especially given Tagwirei’s own controversial reputation and links to state contracts and sanctions. Still, his vocal support signals a continued push by the ruling elite to shape Mnangagwa’s legacy ahead of any future leadership transitions.

Whether the public buys into this narrative of presidential humility remains to be seen.

