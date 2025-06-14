Bloody By-Election in Ward 5 of Mutema Musikavanhu

By Political Reporter| The upcoming Ward 5 by-election in Mutema Musikavanhu triggered by the death of Alderman Phibeon Machuwaire has descended into chaos, with disturbing reports of political violence, intimidation, and sexual abuse rocking the rural constituency.

Local sources allege that ZANU PF supporters, led by Chipinge District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Themba Munaiwa and a group of thugs from Chipinge South, have unleashed a wave of terror on villagers in Munyokovere and Chipangayi. The victims, reportedly targeted for backing opposition candidates, say the violence escalated after Munaiwa controversially imposed Singatini Humbe as the ZANU PF candidate, sidelining the popular local favorite, Munodawafa.

Insiders claim Humbe’s candidacy was not earned on merit but was a personal reward from Munaiwa, allegedly stemming from a romantic relationship between the two. In a bid to crush dissent and shore up support, Munaiwa is said to have dispatched violent groups to intimidate and assault opposition supporters including school teachers.

Educators accused of backing the opposition have allegedly been harassed and threatened with transfers. One teacher recounted being warned, “If you want to stay here, on voting day you must say you can’t write.” Another was reportedly told, “We are watching you, and we will deal with you after this. 2008 is going to repeat itself.” Teachers not registered to vote in Ward 5 are allegedly being forced out, with names said to be compiled by the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Angeline Gata, who also serves as the MP for Mutema Musikavanhu. She is accused of threatening to use her ministerial authority to enforce dismissals and transfers.

Witnesses further allege that Humbe’s campaign team has deployed open threats to instill fear. One campaign member reportedly declared, “If you vote for the opposition, we will deal with you. You will feel it. We have no mercy. We’re going to use the shirtsleeves system” a chilling euphemism for amputating lower arms.

In Chipangayi, residents allege that Munaiwa and his associates broke into homes, physically assaulted villagers, and raped women. One survivor, identified only as Mai Moyo, was reportedly left for dead. Another elderly woman sustained serious injuries. At least eight other victims are receiving treatment in local hospitals for wounds inflicted with iron bars and wooden logs.

Despite several police reports being filed, there has been no visible response from law enforcement. The Chipinge District Police spokesperson stated he had not yet received reports from the ground but promised that appropriate action would be taken once they were submitted.

Meanwhile, Manicaland Province ZANU PF Chairman Mr. Nyakuedzwa initially responded to inquiries, promising a follow-up. However, he has since become unreachable, with his phone now going unanswered.

The violence and intimidation are rooted in what insiders describe as a rigged ZANU PF primary election favoring Humbe. Alderman Machuwaire, who had served the ward since 2022, died in April 2025, creating the vacancy that led to the by-election.

Today’s by-election features four candidates: Singatini Humbe of ZANU PF, Tinotenda Mukachana of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) led by Lovemore Madhuku, Salani Godfrey (Independent), and Ndinani Zvigumi of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Tshabangu Sengezo.

As political tensions boil over, residents and civil society organizations are urgently calling on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), regional observers, and human rights groups to intervene and ensure a peaceful, free, and credible election in Ward 5.

