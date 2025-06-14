ED Fires 4 Senior Military Including Rugeje from Ministerial Boards As Emergency Panic Grips State House

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | One of the important 2017 Nov Operation, Retired General Englebert Rugeje has been removed from ministerial boards of TIMB (tobacco), and Agriculture Marketing Association, with the consent of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Sources told ZimEye, four other senior retired soldiers have been removed.

Reasons of removal are that the soldiers are against the Mnangagwa Presidency extension agenda.

Investigations suggest that the moves are part of an operation to test the capacities of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to revolt against him.

General Rugeje was contacted for a comment and he referred questions to the ministry of Agriculture.

The permanent secretary had not responded to requests for comment at the time of writing.

The development comes accusations grew against Mnangagwa that suggest that he never meant to share power with.

– ZimEye

