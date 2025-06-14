Mnangagwa Appoints New ZBC Board

By A Correspondent – The government has announced the substantive board for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), which will oversee the troubled state broadcaster for the next four years.

In a move widely seen as routine but contentious given the current public dissatisfaction with the national broadcaster, the new board is expected to steer ZBC through a turbulent period marked by a sharp decline in public trust and unpopular funding policies.

Announced through General Notice 1186 of 2025, issued by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, the appointments are made in terms of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act. Mnangagwa’s relative Helliate Rushwaya has been appointed as the new board chairperson and will be deputised by Advocate Tapson Dzvetero.

Other board members include Mr Chipo Nheta, Dr Henry Mukono, Nanette Silukhuni, Mr Charles Munganasa, Ms Precious Charandura, Mr Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, Professor Sibongile Mpofu, Dr Queen Mpofu, Mr Amon Matambo, Ms Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, and Mr Martin Kweza.

While the appointments have brought in a diverse mix of professionals from media, law, and academia, public attention is largely focused on the board’s anticipated role in enforcing the newly implemented, widely unpopular radio licence policy.

As part of recent legal reforms, all motorists in Zimbabwe are now required to pay US$92 annually to the ZBC as a condition for renewing vehicle insurance or obtaining registration. This follows President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signing of an amendment to the Broadcasting Services Act, which has effectively tied radio licence compliance to vehicle licensing procedures.

The regulation has triggered widespread anger, with motorists, civil society organisations, and legal experts questioning both its legality and its morality in the current economic climate.

“I don’t even use ZBC radio. Why should I be forced to pay for it just to renew my insurance?” asked a visibly frustrated motorist in central Harare, echoing the sentiment of many who view the policy as exploitative.

Government officials, however, maintain that the requirement is aimed at boosting revenue for the financially embattled state broadcaster, which has long struggled to collect licence fees from the public.

Lenon Itai Rwizi, a registered legal practitioner with the Superior Courts of Zimbabwe, said the move is designed to improve compliance and funding for the national broadcaster.

“The reason for this new requirement, it appears, is to boost funding and revenue for our radio authorities in Zimbabwe, because in most cases, people have not been complying with the payment of these licence fees,” Rwizi noted.

But critics argue the regulation is both punitive and arbitrary. Civil society groups warn that it creates an unreasonable connection between unrelated services and will disproportionately affect lower-income citizens.

