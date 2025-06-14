Mnangagwa Fires Four Chiwenga Army Generals

By A Correspondent | ZimEye – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje—one of the key figures in the 2017 military coup that propelled him to power—from his positions on ministerial boards, in what sources describe as part of a wider purge targeting senior army officials aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Rugeje, who had been serving on the boards of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) and the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), was unceremoniously dropped with Mnangagwa’s full consent, according to government sources.

Four other senior retired army officers—reportedly aligned with the vice president—have also been quietly removed from influential roles within state institutions.

The dismissals mark a significant escalation in internal ZANU PF power struggles, with Mnangagwa moving swiftly to sideline senior figures perceived to be loyal to Chiwenga, his former military ally turned political rival.

Rugeje, who once served as ZANU PF’s national political commissar, played a pivotal role in Operation Restore Legacy, the November 2017 coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule and paved the way for Mnangagwa’s ascension.

However, relations between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga—and by extension, their respective loyalists—have steadily deteriorated since.

Sources within the Ministry of Defence and intelligence circles say the recent sackings are designed to neutralize Chiwenga’s military backing and “test his capacity to retaliate or mobilize” against Mnangagwa. The move also comes amid reports that the vice president has resisted supporting Mnangagwa’s controversial ambition to extend his presidency beyond the constitutionally allowed two terms.

“These generals are being targeted because they have refused to toe the line on the presidency extension agenda,” a senior government insider told ZimEye. “Mnangagwa is cleaning house. He’s making sure that only those fully loyal to him remain in strategic positions.”

When contacted for comment, General Rugeje declined to speak and referred all inquiries to the Ministry of Agriculture. As of publication time, the Ministry’s permanent secretary had not responded to written questions.

The purge follows growing speculation that Mnangagwa never intended to share or relinquish power, despite public pledges made in the wake of the coup that suggested a transitional arrangement involving both military and civilian leaders. Critics have accused the president of consolidating power through patronage, constitutional amendments, and institutional purges designed to isolate Chiwenga and eliminate any potential threats to his rule.

