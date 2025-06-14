Mnangagwa Renames ZRP Tomlinson to Chimoio Depot — But Will This Improve Officers’ Welfare?

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday officially renamed the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Tomlinson Depot in Harare to Chimoio Depot, as part of his government’s ongoing efforts to decolonise state institutions and honour the country’s liberation history. But questions remain about whether symbolic gestures like these will translate into tangible improvements for the welfare of police officers.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony — which also included the unveiling of new police flats — Mnangagwa framed the renaming as part of a broader national agenda.

“The renaming of this significant facility follows the earlier renaming of Morris Depot to Mkushi Depot,” he said. “The selfless sacrifices made by our sons and daughters must never be forgotten — they should inspire a renewed commitment to defend our sovereignty.”

Mnangagwa emphasised that the renaming exercise is not merely ceremonial, but a meaningful act of reclaiming Zimbabwe’s identity.

“This renaming marks another important step in dismantling the legacy of colonialism. We are reclaiming our history by restoring names and events that connect us to the painful yet heroic journey of our liberation struggle.”

The President also addressed the broader role and challenges faced by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), reiterating his administration’s commitment to supporting the force.

“My government remains fully aware that the Zimbabwe Republic Police need adequate resources to effectively fulfill their constitutional mandate,” Mnangagwa said. “To this end, we will continue to provide the necessary support to address road traffic accidents and other critical areas of their work.” “We are committed to ensuring that our Police Service is well-equipped. I commend the Zimbabwe Republic Police for their unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and stability in our beloved Zimbabwe.”

Mnangagwa noted that the Second Republic had prioritised the renaming of national institutions as a means to “honour our liberation struggle and the heroes who played pivotal roles in it.”

“These name changes are not only symbolic but serve as a vital means of preserving our national heritage and fostering unity among our people,” he added.

However, despite the grandeur of the ceremony and the patriotic rhetoric, many observers are skeptical. They argue that while the government continues to rename buildings and unveil plaques, the day-to-day working and living conditions for rank-and-file officers remain dire — with inadequate salaries, poor accommodation, and lack of essential resources still unresolved.

As the name “Chimoio Depot” enters the official record, the real test for the Mnangagwa administration may not lie in symbolic renaming, but in whether these gestures are matched by genuine reforms and improvements in officers’ welfare.

