BREAKING NEWS: Mzembi Thrown Into Remand Prison

Mzembi in custody

By Crime And Courts Reporter-Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi will spend the weekend in remand prison after his case was postponed to Monday.



Mzembi appeared before Harare magistrate Don Ndirowei facing charges of defaulting three warrants of arrests.

He was arrested this weekend by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), just days after his dramatic return from self-imposed exile.

Mzembi, who jetted into Harare earlier this week and reportedly held private meetings with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is now in custody and undergoing vetting by ZACC officials. Sources close to the investigation confirmed that Mzembi was taken in early this morning and is expected to appear before the Harare Magistrate Court imminently.

Mzembi’s arrest marks a stunning turn of events. His low-key return had sparked widespread speculation about a possible political deal or re-entry into public life. The former G40 kingpin had fled Zimbabwe in the wake of the 2017 military coup that toppled Robert Mugabe, citing persecution and threats to his life.

Just days ago, ZimEye reported that Mzembi was seen being whisked away from the Bronte Hotel under tight security for meetings with high-level government officials. His presence had triggered backlash from opposition figures and war veterans who accused him of “selling out” and “cutting deals in the shadows.”

Now, with his sudden arrest, questions swirl around whether Mzembi’s return was sanctioned—or a miscalculated move that has landed him in the crosshairs of Zimbabwe’s anti-graft body.

This is a developing story.

