Relief As Missing Baby Is Found Alive

By A Correspondent

There was a wave of relief across Zimbabwe as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the safe recovery of an 11-month-old baby who had been reported missing following a suspected kidnapping incident in Budiriro.

The case, which gained widespread attention on social media, involved an unknown suspect who allegedly abducted the child on the 7th of June 2025. Concerned citizens shared posts online, appealing for any information that could lead to the infant’s whereabouts, as panic and fear gripped the community.

In an official statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said:

“Reference is made to a viral social media post regarding an 11-month-old infant who went missing after being kidnapped by an unknown suspect in Budiriro on 07/06/25. The ZRP reports that the missing infant has been located and has been reunited with the parents.”

Details surrounding the circumstances of the recovery have not yet been released, but the police have assured the public that investigations are still ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspect behind the abduction.

The news has brought immense relief to the family and community, many of whom feared the worst after days of uncertainty. The ZRP also thanked members of the public for their cooperation and vigilance, which they said played a crucial role in the safe recovery of the child.

