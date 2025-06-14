South Africa, Angola Clash in 2025 COSAFA Cup Final

Sports Correspondent

The stage is set for a thrilling final in the 2025 COSAFA Cup as South Africa prepares to take on defending champions Angola at the Free State Stadium this Sunday at 15:00 CAT.

Angola booked their place in the final after a dominant 4-1 victory over Madagascar in the first semifinal played on Friday. The Palancas Negras showed their class and attacking firepower to secure a convincing win and continue their title defense.

South Africa joined them in the final after overcoming a spirited Comoros side with a 3-1 win in the second semifinal. Bafana Bafana capitalised on home support and clinical finishing to seal their spot in what promises to be an exciting regional showdown.

All eyes will now turn to Sunday’s clash, as Angola looks to retain the crown, while South Africa aims to lift the COSAFA trophy on home soil.

