Urgent Help for Nyokayemabhunu

Dear Editor.

How are you, sir? Things are really bad. I know you do not know me but I thought that I need to come and approach you. I don’t know how you are seeing this case of Nyokayemabhunu. Is there not a way that you can intervene and also to try and get him a lawyer because these lawyers are those of Gambakwe, and this Saruwaka seems like a Chigananda.

So we allow for the young man to be abducted and taken to be killed in Zimbabwe ? Please help us as children of Zimbabwe.

