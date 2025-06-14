ZiG Shortage Hits The Country

By Business Reporter – Zimbabwe is once again grappling with a critical shortage of local currency—this time in the form of the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)—despite assurances from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) that enough cash is in circulation to meet public demand.

The current scarcity, particularly pronounced in areas outside Harare, has reignited concerns over Zimbabwe’s long-standing monetary instability, which dates back to the early 2000s.

The ongoing crisis is rooted in decades of poor economic governance, failed monetary reforms, and public distrust in the financial system.

These systemic issues have left the country trapped in a cycle of currency collapse, cash shortages, and inflationary pressures.

Since 2000, Zimbabwe has undergone numerous currency changes, each accompanied by promises of stability that failed to materialize.

From the infamous Zimbabwean dollar—once rendered worthless by hyperinflation—to the US dollar era and the later RTGS dollar experiment, each phase has been plagued by inconsistent policy decisions, political interference in monetary affairs, and lack of confidence in the central bank.

The introduction of ZiG in April 2024 was the latest attempt to restore stability through a gold-backed currency.

In a statement issued yesterday, RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu sought to calm public anxiety, insisting that there is no shortage of ZiG in the market.

He said the usage of the local currency has “improved significantly in the economy,” citing figures that show the value of local currency settlements through the National Payment System jumped from ZiG7.86 billion (26%) in April to ZiG56.8 billion (43%) by May 30, 2025.

Mushayavanhu explained that as of June 12, total ZiG deposits in the banking sector amounted to ZiG16 billion, with over ZiG207 million held as physical cash by commercial banks. “This is sufficient to support daily deposits and withdrawals by the public,” he claimed.

However, on the ground, the story is different.

Long queues at banks, limited cash at ATMs, and rising complaints from businesses and consumers alike paint a picture of a currency system once again failing to meet everyday needs.

While the RBZ says some banks have begun disbursing ZiG through ATMs and others are in the process of reconfiguring their machines, distribution remains patchy and slow.

To address the crisis, the central bank says it is working closely with financial institutions to scale up the availability of ZiG in both physical and electronic forms.

The government also believes that current macroeconomic stability and a firm exchange rate will eventually improve public confidence in the currency.

But critics argue that until deeper structural issues are addressed—such as rampant corruption, poor fiscal discipline, and opaque policy-making—new currencies will continue to suffer the same fate.

Many Zimbabweans remain sceptical of the ZiG’s long-term viability, viewing it as just another rebranding exercise masking deeper economic rot.

Despite official reassurances, the current cash shortages serve as a sobering reminder that without genuine economic reforms, Zimbabwe’s monetary challenges are far from over.

