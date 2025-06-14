Zim Legendary Actress Seeks Car Donation From Chivayo

By A Correspondent

Veteran Zimbabwean actress Mai Jilimba has publicly appealed to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo for a car donation, highlighting the ongoing financial struggles faced by many artists in the country.

Posting on Facebook on Thursday, the legendary performer—whose contributions to Zimbabwean arts and entertainment have spanned decades—made a heartfelt plea to Chivayo, who is known for handing out luxury cars and gifts to musicians and public figures aligned with the ruling elite.

“Ndoziva kuti nerimwe zuva rimwe chete zvaro Baba vedu vaSir Wicknell vachandiona ini neMhuri yangu. Inini handisi kuzomira kusvikira mandiropafadza neMhuri yangu. Mutumwa asingarevi nhema Baba Wicknell ❤️ NDATENDA HANGU🙏,” she wrote.

The emotional appeal comes as a sobering reminder of the dire situation facing many Zimbabwean artists, who have often been left to fend for themselves in an unforgiving economic climate. Despite her iconic status, Mai Jilimba’s request underscores the lack of structured support for artists and the increasing normalization of public begging by once-revered cultural figures.

Critics say the situation reflects the broader failure of government and cultural institutions to protect and provide for national artists who, in many cases, helped shape Zimbabwe’s identity through film, theatre, and television.

Meanwhile, Chivayo has not publicly responded to the appeal. Whether or not he grants the request, the actress’s plea adds to the growing list of public figures turning to the businessman for financial lifelines in a country where fame often fails to guarantee livelihood.

