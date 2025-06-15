BREAKING NEWS: Temba Mliswa Arrested

By Crime and Courts Reporter-Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been arrested by a team of armed Chinhoyi police officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Law and Order section.

The outspoken politician announced his arrest on Sunday afternoon via his X (formerly Twitter) account, claiming the operation was linked to his recent allegations of corruption involving high-ranking officials in Mashonaland West.

“Breaking News! Today, I was arrested by a formidable contingent of 12 armed Law and Order Officers from the ZRP in Chinhoyi, all orchestrated by the Officer Commanding Mash West, Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema, who is clearly scurrying around to clean his criminal trail,” Mliswa posted.

Mliswa alleges his arrest stems from a series of tweets in which he accused both Commissioner Nyazema and the Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Marian Chombo, of being part of a “clandestine criminal cartel” involving illegal Chinese mining operations in the Sanyati area.

Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.

More details to follow as the story develops.

