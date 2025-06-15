CWGH Marks World Blood Donor Day

Community Working Group on Health on

World Blood Donor Day: Give Blood, Give Hope -Together We Save Lives

As Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Blood Donor Day today, the

Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) wishes to pay heartfelt tribute to the thousands

of Zimbabweans who voluntarily and selflessly donate blood. These individuals, who give

without expectation of payment, are true heroes offering hope and a second chance at life to

many.

This year’s World Blood Donor Day theme, “Give Blood. Give Hope – Together We Save

Lives,” highlights the transformative power of blood donation, honours the unity within

communities, and inspires both new and regular donors to continue their life-saving

contributions. CWGH encourages both first-time and regular donors to give blood regularly.

However, CWGH is deeply concerned that the high cost of blood remains one of the major

barriers that prevent ordinary Zimbabweans from accessing and enjoying their health

entertainments and rights as enshrined in the country’s constitution which stipulates that health

is a right.

The country faces a high demand for blood transfusion due to bleeding related to pregnancy

and child birth, high road traffic accidents and other types of injuries. However, the most

affected are pregnant women who require the life-saving commodity. About half a million

pregnancies are expected in Zimbabwe and some of these there is excessive blood loss,

requiring transfusion of at least three pints of blood. Timely blood transfusion prevents maternal

deaths which in Zimbabwe stands at 212 women dying per every 100,000 live births. Maternal

mortality in Zimbabwe remains unacceptably high.

The ongoing economic challenges and high unemployment rates mean that many families are

unable to afford life-saving blood transfusions. The latest Zimbabwe Demographic and Health

Survey (ZDHS 2023-2024) reveals that only 4% of the population has medical aid coverage.

This leaves the vast majority of Zimbabweans to shoulder the full financial burden of blood

procurement and other healthcare costs. It is also distressing that families are forced to sell their

prized possessions at a loss to save their loved ones. The current cost of a single unit of blood

(250ml) is approximately US$250 an amount well beyond the reach of most Zimbabweans,

including those in formal employment.

We urge the government to take decisive action by significantly subsidizing blood services.

Every Zimbabwean, regardless of economic status, must be able to access this essential

component of healthcare. We also call for increased investment in sustainable national blood

programmes to ensure both the affordability and accessibility of blood and blood products.

The Health Levy Fund of 5% tax on airtime and mobile data was set up to specifically subsidise

the cost of blood and assist public health institutions to replace obsolete equipment and address

the perennial drug shortages in our public institutions and that money should be ring-fenced and

used for its intended purpose. Unfortunately there is lack of transparency and accountability on

the use of the Levy. We call upon the government to utilize the Levy for its intended purpose in

a more accountable and transparent manner.

The shortage of blood and blood products compromises the quality of outcome, especially

where theater outcomes are concerned. We therefore urge the National Blood Services

Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to urgently devise innovative and

sustainable ways of ensuring that they increase the number of eligible blood donors.

As a nation, we must prioritize the provision of affordable and accessible blood and blood

services. CWGH calls on the government, civil society, and the community to work together to

ensure that no life is lost due to the unavailability or unaffordability of blood. In so doing so, we

not only save lives but also uphold the dignity and rights of every Zimbabwean.

Globally, an estimated 14 million women experience hemorrhage during childbirth each year.

Timely access to safe blood transfusions is vital for saving lives, especially in developing

countries where severe bleeding is a leading cause of maternal death.

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) is a network of national membership based

civil society and community-based organizations that aim to collectively enhance community

participation in health in Zimbabwe.

