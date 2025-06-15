Econet Meltdown Sparks Exodus To Starlink

By Business Reporter-Econet Wireless has issued yet another apology as its mobile network continues to crumble, leaving millions of Zimbabweans frustrated and disconnected.

The country’s largest mobile operator is struggling to maintain reliable services, with outages, dropped calls, and painfully slow internet speeds now a daily nightmare for users.

This latest collapse comes amid growing pressure from Elon Musk’s Starlink, whose underground rollout is fast gaining traction in Zimbabwe’s urban and rural areas.

“Dear Customer, this notice confirms the restoration of our data connectivity services… We apologise for any inconvenience or service disruption caused by recent challenges,” Econet said in a statement Sunday.

The company advised users still experiencing problems to restart their devices and contact customer support.

But for many, the apology is too little, too late.

Last week, Econet issued a similar message. For months, the telecoms giant has failed to keep up with soaring demand and rising competition, especially in high-density urban zones where poor service has sparked a storm of complaints on social media.

Tech experts say Econet’s persistent failures could mark the start of a major market shift. “Starlink’s model bypasses traditional telecom infrastructure entirely. It’s fast, reliable, and attractive—especially in areas where Econet is weakest,” said a Harare-based telecom analyst.

Starlink, owned by SpaceX, offers high-speed broadband via low-earth orbit satellites and has already secured licenses in multiple Southern African countries.

Though unofficial, its Zimbabwe rollout has caught fire—particularly among urban elites, rural businesses, and tech-savvy users seeking a stable internet lifeline.

Econet’s customers, meanwhile, are furious about rising data prices despite poor service. “You buy expensive bundles, but you can’t even send a WhatsApp message,” complained a user in Bulawayo.

While the company blames Zimbabwe’s broader economic crisis for its challenges—citing foreign currency shortages and high import costs—critics argue poor management and lack of investment are just as much to blame.

Econet insists its engineers are working “to restore normal service.” But with trust rapidly eroding and digital competition heating up, the once-dominant operator now faces its most dangerous threat yet: irrelevance.

