Finally Lungu Repatriation Confirmed

Spread the love

State and Family agree on outstanding issues. Body arrives Wednesday 18th June 2025 and burial is Monday 23rd June

There will be a live Joint Press Press Briefing on 15th June, 2025 at 10:00hrs, relating to the funeral arrangements for the late former Head of State, Edgar Lungu – Government

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...