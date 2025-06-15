From Bedroom to Briefing Room: Mnangagwa’s Secret Lover Hijacks National Security?

Leaked Audio of Mnangagwa’s Married Lover Exposes ‘Sex-urity’ Takeover of State Intelligence Operations

By ZimEye Investigations Desk | 15 June 2025

A sensational audio recording has surfaced online, revealing a disturbing blend of sexual intimacy and high-level intelligence directives involving President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his long-time lover, Rumbidzai Rusere — a married Deputy Director in Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). The leak has triggered widespread outrage and renewed calls for a formal investigation into the breakdown of executive authority and the politicisation of national security.

In the audio, Rusere can be heard giving explicit operational instructions while urging the President to act against CIO Director General Fulton Mangwanya. She accuses Mangwanya of obstructing a covert operation targeting whistleblower and former CIO officer Blessed Geza, along with citizen activist Gifford Gomwe — both linked to a military-endorsed petition to retire Mnangagwa, submitted on 21 May 2025.

“Hi, um, so I know you’re probably busy right now, but, uh, just wanted to let you know that Fulton is really being a problem. And, uh, can you please deal with him? Because no, the thing is he’s trying to block issue yaGeza, uh, uh, that assignment that you gave me and it’s frustrating me. But otherwise, about our stuff, please let me know when you’re free. And let it be soon, because I kind of miss you, and I miss it. Bye.”

The voice note, reportedly authenticated by multiple CIO insiders, exposes a compromising overlap between the President’s private relationships and the conduct of state intelligence operations. It reinforces long-standing concerns that critical institutions have been captured not by official command, but by proximity to Mnangagwa’s personal life.

‘State Sex-urity’: Is the Presidency Functioning?

This leak may represent the clearest proof yet of the erosion of presidential legitimacy — echoing warnings from senior war veterans in March that Zimbabwe has descended into a mafia-style regime where decision-making power lies outside official channels, often in the hands of romantic partners.

Sources within the CIO say Rusere has been running a parallel intelligence structure, reportedly funded by politically connected businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo. Her influence allegedly extends beyond intelligence briefings into command-level decisions traditionally reserved for the CIO Director General.

According to a viral exposé by whistleblower @bambaninga:

Rusere leads unsanctioned operations funded by state-linked oligarchs.

She allegedly ordered the abduction of Gifford Gomwe’s elderly mother without DG Mangwanya’s knowledge.

She owns multiple luxury properties abroad — in Dubai, Sandton, Randburg, and Singapore — financed through state looting and gifts from Mnangagwa.

Senior CIO officers reportedly answer to her directly, bypassing the formal chain of command.

State resources are being deployed to protect controversial businessmen like Delish Nguwaya and Chivayo.

“Rusere has @edmnangagwa by the balls,” one whistleblower wrote. “She can recommend that Mangwanya be fired.”

Petition to Retire Mnangagwa in Jeopardy

The leaked audio appears to confirm that Rusere is spearheading efforts to derail the military-backed petition to retire Mnangagwa. Her top target is Blessed Geza, the former CIO operative who publicly accused military elites of betrayal. The voice note strongly implies that Rusere was directly tasked by the President to “find and destroy” Geza, with full access to the CIO’s resources.

Military insiders involved in the petition say they are “horrified” by the degree to which presidential affairs are now dictating national security strategy.

“This is no longer a presidency,” a senior military source told ZimEye. “It’s a brothel with guns.”

The Rise of Bedroom Command: A Pattern Emerges

This is not the first time President Mnangagwa’s private liaisons have come under public scrutiny. However, the Rusere saga marks a sharp escalation — involving allegations of abductions, offshore asset laundering, and the subversion of official intelligence channels.

Rusere, who is married to Engineer Kanhukamwe, Vice Chancellor of the Harare Institute of Technology, has emerged as a de facto power broker not only within the CIO but also within the presidency itself.

“Our country has become Sodom and Gomorrah,” wrote @bambaninga. “It is now run on sex and debauchery.”

Public Calls for Action

In response to the revelations, numerous civil society groups have demanded an urgent judicial inquiry into Rusere’s influence, with several activists insisting the scandal meets the constitutional criteria for impeaching the President on grounds of gross misconduct and incapacity.

ZimEye has contacted the Office of the President, the CIO, and Director General Mangwanya for comment. None had responded at the time of publication.

This is a developing story.

