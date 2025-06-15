Harare Cracks Down on Illegal Businesses: “We Are Clamping Down on Lawlessness” — Town Clerk

By A Correspondent

The City of Harare has launched a city-wide enforcement blitz targeting unlicensed and non-compliant businesses, warning of water disconnections, closures, and penalties for those in violation of municipal regulations.

In a strongly worded notice issued by Acting Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo, the city announced a crackdown on what it termed “lawlessness and illegal business operations” in and around the capital.

“The City of Harare is clamping down on lawlessness and illegal business operations in and around the city,” Moyo declared.

As part of the enforcement effort, the city will disconnect water supplies to all commercial and industrial properties that are in arrears and lack valid business licenses. The move is aimed at compelling businesses to regularize their operations and comply with city by-laws.

Moyo further stated that the City Health Department will conduct inspections and shut down premises operating without running water, citing violations of the Public Health Act Chapter 15.17 and the Harare Licensed Premises By-Law.

“The City Health Department shall inspect premises and close down those operating without running water in contravention of the Public Health Act,” he said.

Businesses currently operating without proper documentation have been urged to urgently visit the Rowan Martin Building to settle outstanding arrears and secure the necessary licenses.

“Those without valid business licenses are urged to urgently visit our Rowan Martin Building to regularise their operations and settle their arrears,” Moyo emphasized.

