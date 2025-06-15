High School Learners Caught Smoking Mbanje

By A Correspondent | 15 June 2025

Police detectives in Murewa have arrested two individuals accused of supplying dangerous drugs to high school learners, following an incident where students were caught smoking dagga (mbanje) on school grounds.

The suspects, Hazvinei Time (51) and Blessing Tembo (26), were apprehended after five learners — three in Form 6 and two in Form 4 — were discovered using the illicit substance at a Murewa school on 11 June 2025.

During a follow-up search at Tembo’s residence, officers recovered 23 sachets of dagga hidden in a bedroom, pointing to an organised distribution operation targeting school children.

Authorities believe the increasing exposure of students to drug use on social media may be contributing to the trend. This concern follows the circulation of a viral video under police investigation, which shows a schoolgirl smoking what is believed to be dagga while her peers sing “Happy Birthday” in the background.

Commenting on the incident, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the investigation:

“The ZRP has taken note of a viral video in which a schoolgirl, dressed in school uniform, is seen smoking what appears to be dagga during a purported birthday celebration, with other students in the background singing a happy birthday song. Investigations are in progress.”

The case has raised alarm over the growing availability of narcotics among school-aged children and the role of adults in facilitating access.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and further arrests may follow as they work to dismantle drug distribution networks targeting schools.

