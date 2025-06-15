Leaked Audio Of Mnangagwa Married Girlfriend Asking For Intimacy And Support To Deal With Geza, Gomwe, And CIO Director General

Spread the love

🔴 BREAKING NEWS: Mnangagwa Lover Leak Exposes “State Sex-urity” Coup Inside Zimbabwe’s Intelligence Services

By ZimEye Investigations Desk | 15 June 2025

A devastating audio leak has exposed the extent to which President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s private bedroom affairs have overtaken Zimbabwe’s state intelligence operations, triggering alarm across the nation’s security establishment and prompting urgent calls for a national inquiry.

The voice note, now circulating widely on social media, features Rumbidzai Rusere — a Deputy Director in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and a long-time married lover of Mnangagwa — issuing direct instructions to the President to neutralise CIO Director-General Fulton Mangwanya, accusing him of blocking an intelligence mission targeting whistleblower Blessed Geza and citizen activist Gifford Gomwe. It is alleged Rusere is behind the abduction of Gomwe’s mother.

“Hi, um, so I know you’re probably busy right now, but… just wanted to let you know that Fulton is really being a problem. Can you please deal with him? He’s trying to block issue yaGeza… that assignment you gave me. It’s frustrating me. But otherwise, about our stuff — let me know when you’re free. I miss you. I miss it.”

This mix of romantic intimacy and executive command, allegedly authenticated by whistleblowers inside the CIO, blurs the line between statecraft and seduction — and signals what many insiders are calling the collapse of Mnangagwa’s presidency into a private bedroom cabal.

⸻

🕵🏾‍♂️ CIO in Disarray as Rusere Bypasses Official Chain of Command

Insiders confirm Rusere has established a parallel command structure, reportedly funded by state-linked businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo. Key allegations surfaced in a thread by prominent whistleblower @bambaninga include:

• Unapproved intelligence missions targeting activists without DG Mangwanya’s knowledge.

• Abduction of Gifford Gomwe’s elderly mother, reportedly ordered by Rusere.

• Massive offshore wealth in Dubai, Singapore, and South Africa — funded via looted public funds and gifts from Mnangagwa.

• Direct oversight of CIO field agents, effectively sidelining the DG’s office.

• Protection of controversial businessmen like Delish Nguwaya and Chivayo using state resources.

One CIO officer told ZimEye anonymously:

“Rusere has Mnangagwa by the balls. She decides who gets fired. The real DG is no longer Mangwanya — it’s her.”

⸻

🧨 Attempt to Derail 21 May Petition to Retire Mnangagwa

The leak also exposes Rusere’s involvement in sabotaging the citizens’ petition submitted on 21 May 2025, demanding Mnangagwa’s immediate retirement — a document reportedly endorsed by military officers. Blessed Geza, a central figure in that campaign, has now been marked for “elimination”, according to the recording.

Military insiders, already concerned about Mnangagwa’s weakening grip, say the audio confirms their worst fears:

“This is no longer a presidency. It’s a brothel with guns,” one colonel remarked.

⸻

🛑 War Veterans’ March Warning Comes True

In March 2025, senior war veterans publicly declared that Zimbabwe “no longer has a president”, warning that executive power had been outsourced to personal mistresses. This new leak appears to confirm that assessment — with national security policies now shaped in the heat of private affairs.

⸻

🛑 Public Calls for Action

Civic organisations and human rights groups are now demanding:

• An urgent judicial inquiry into CIO operations.

• Immediate suspension of Rusere pending investigation.

• Parliamentary action under Section 97 of the Constitution for potential removal of Mnangagwa on grounds of serious misconduct and incapacity.

⸻

⚖️ Will There Be Consequences?

As State House remains tight-lipped, and CIO Director-General Mangwanya reportedly “shocked and sidelined,” Zimbabwe is facing one of its most serious governance crises since the 2017 coup. This time, however, no tanks are visible on the streets — the coup is unfolding between silk sheets and classified files.

⸻

This is a developing story.

ZimEye has reached out to all parties for comment. None had responded at the time of publication.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...