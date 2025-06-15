Motorbike Thief Convicted

Spread the love

CHIWESHE MOTORBIKE THIEF JAILED 4 YEARS, 6 MONTHS

Bindura, Zimbabwe – June 15, 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A 40-year-old man from Muchirikuenda Village under Chief Negomo in Chiweshe will spend the next four years and six months behind bars after being convicted of motorcycle theft by the Bindura Magistrates’ Court.

Terrence Phiri was sentenced this week following a cunning theft that took place nearly a year ago. On June 7, 2024, Phiri and an unidentified accomplice, who is still at large, posed as stranded passengers and approached local farmer Tapiwa Chigora. Chigora was riding his red Senke motorbike along the Musweswenedi-Nzvimbo Road when the pair flagged him down, requesting a lift to Nzvimbo Business Centre.

According to court proceedings, the suspects claimed they needed to buy petrol from a homestead in Forester J, Mvurwi, and offered the farmer US$4 for the ride. Upon arrival, they persuaded Chigora to walk a short distance to fetch more fuel. While he was out of sight, the duo vanished with the motorcycle, which was valued at US$1,500.

The stolen motorbike resurfaced months later in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza. On April 10, 2025, detectives tracked it down to Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, where it was recovered and positively identified by the victim.

Phiri was arrested on April 19, 2025, and charged with theft. Magistrate’s Court handed him a 5-year prison sentence, with 6 months suspended for 5 years, effectively jailing him for 4 years and 6 months.

Police are still searching for Phiri’s accomplice, and investigations remain ongoing. Authorities have urged members of the public to be cautious when offering transport to strangers, especially in isolated rural areas.-ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...