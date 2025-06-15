Original ZAPU Launched

The Original ZAPU was officially launched in Bulawayo at the Small City Hall in a peaceful atmosphere.

Officially launching the Original ZAPU party, the interim President, Mathew Sibanda said they are reviving the Original ZAPU following a fall out with Sibangilizwe Nkomo who was imposed on people without following proper party channels.

“We agreed to revive the Original ZAPU after realizing that those who hijacked the party have no plans to build but are determined to destroy it intentionally with the help of the ruling party using clandestine tricks,” said Sibanda.

He added that a congress will be held soon in order to save the nation that is faced with a number of challenges.

The Original ZAPU interim deputy Organizing Secretary, Stylish Magida said that they are reviving the party to deal with lawlessness and corruption that is going on in the country with no one challenging the powers that be to refrain from destroying the nation.

“Zimbabweans are currently going through the most difficult situation and unless we stand up to challenge those who are destroying the country they will continue doing so because they never fought for this country.” said Magida.

Original ZAPU Elder. Gideon Dlamini expressed his greatest concern about the starving masses.

“Only a few individuals are enjoying and eating yet the masses are starving. People have no jobs, the hospitals are not equipped with the necessary resources but there is a government in power that has no remorse,” said Dlamini.

Mthwakazi Republic Party officials who attended the official launch of Original ZAPU promised to support and work with the O ZAPU because they are fighting a common enemy that thrives on under developing and marginalizing Matabeleland.

Nkosilathi Khanye. MRP official welcomed the revival of O ZAPU

“We are highly delighted that ZAPU has strong man and women who are ready to fight the oppressive system that is corrupt”

A Bulawayo based youth, Nkosilathi Tshuma thanked the O ZAPU leadership and urged other youths to stand up and fight for their rights.

“We all know that as youth the current government has neglected us. We have no jobs but we are educated. There are no initiatives for the youths and those that are created they are only reserved for those close to the top ruling officers,” said Tshuma

ZimEye failed to get a comment from the ruling party, Zanu-PF Secretary, Obert Mpofu, was not answering his phone.

