Zanu PF Wins Gutu East By-election Amid Intimidation Of Voters, Vote Buying

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF has secured a contested victory in the Gutu East Constituency by-election held on June 14, with its candidate Zvarevashe Masvingise declared the new Member of Parliament — despite widespread reports of voter intimidation and alleged vote buying.

Masvingise emerged with a commanding lead, polling 9,321 votes, while independent candidate Gift Gonese trailed behind with 2,269 votes. Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) managed only 173 votes, placing a distant third.

The official announcement was made on Saturday evening by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) constituency officer Ernest Mukwidzwa, who read the formal declaration at the district collation centre.

“Declaration of Result of Poll – Constituency,” Mukwidzwa stated.

“Being the constituency elections officer for Gutu East, I do hereby declare that I have, in accordance with the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], and the regulations made thereunder, ascertained the result of the poll for the said constituency… and that there have been given to: Masvingise Zvarevashe of ZANU PF – 9,321 votes; Gift Gonese, Independent – 2,269 votes; and Nzvenga Zivanai of the NCA – 173 votes.”

He added that 194 ballot papers were rejected, with a voter turnout of 48.3%.

“I therefore declare the said Masvingise duly elected this day as Member of the National Assembly for Gutu East Constituency,” Mukwidzwa concluded.

However, the result has been overshadowed by mounting allegations from civil society organisations and local observers who claim the electoral process was marred by irregularities. Voters in several wards reportedly faced intimidation, while reports also surfaced of groceries and cash handouts being distributed by ZANU PF activists in the days leading up to the poll.

An observer affiliated with a local watchdog group, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:

“What we witnessed was not a free and fair election. People were threatened with food aid withdrawal if they didn’t vote for ZANU PF, and some villagers said they received maize and cooking oil in exchange for their vote.”

Gift Gonese, the independent candidate, has not yet issued a formal statement, but his campaign team described the atmosphere as “hostile” and “heavily compromised.”

The by-election was triggered by the recall of the previous ZANU PF MP, Benjamin Ganyiwa, and was seen as a crucial test of the ruling party’s grip on rural constituencies following growing public discontent.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has not responded to allegations of misconduct.

