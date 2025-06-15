Zanu PF Wins Gutu East By-election

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF has retained its stronghold in the Gutu East Constituency following a controversial victory in the June 14 by-election, with party candidate Zvarevashe Masvingise declared the new Member of Parliament.

Masvingise secured a commanding lead, garnering 9,321 votes, ahead of independent candidate Gift Gonese, who received 2,269 votes.

The National Constitutional Assembly’s (NCA) Zivanai Nzvenga came a distant third, managing only 173 votes.

The results were officially announced on Saturday evening by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) constituency officer Ernest Mukwidzwa.

“Declaration of Result of Poll – Constituency,” Mukwidzwa read from the official notice.

“Being the constituency elections officer for Gutu East, I do hereby declare that I have, in accordance with the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], and the regulations made thereunder, ascertained the result of the poll for the said constituency… and that there have been given to: Masvingise Zvarevashe of ZANU PF – 9,321 votes; Gift Gonese, Independent – 2,269 votes; and Nzvenga Zivanai of the NCA – 173 votes.”

Mukwidzwa further confirmed that 194 ballots were rejected, and voter turnout was 48.3%.

“I therefore declare the said Masvingise duly elected this day as Member of the National Assembly for Gutu East Constituency,” he concluded.

The by-election followed the vacancy created after the recalling of the former ZANU PF MP Benjamin Ganyiwa.

