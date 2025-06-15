ZiG Will Be Available Soon, RBZ Tells Nation Amid Deepening Economic Turmoil

By A Correspondent | 15 June 2025

As public frustration grows over the scarcity of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) cash, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has assured the nation that measures are being implemented to ensure the widespread availability of the local currency across the country.

In a press statement issued on 13 June 2025, RBZ Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu acknowledged the concerns raised by citizens—especially those outside Harare—regarding limited access to ZiG in physical form.

“The Reserve Bank has noted concerns coming from the transacting public relating to the availability of ZiG cash and its usage, particularly from areas outside Harare,” said Dr. Mushayavanhu.

According to the RBZ, the usage of ZiG in the economy has improved significantly over the past year. Local currency settlements on the National Payment System jumped from ZiG7.86 billion (26%) in April 2024 to ZiG56.8 billion (43%) by 30 May 2025.

Dr. Mushayavanhu emphasized that there is sufficient ZiG liquidity in the system to meet public demand.

“As at 12 June 2025, the total ZiG deposits in the economy amounted to about ZiG16 billion, of which over ZiG207 million was cash held by banks,” he noted. “This meets optimal requirements and is sufficient to support daily deposits and withdrawals by the public.”

In response to continued pressure over the absence of physical cash in many provinces, the RBZ revealed that it is working with financial institutions to increase the distribution of ZiG through banking halls and ATMs. Some banks have already started dispensing ZiG through ATMs, while others are said to be in the process of configuring their machines.

“The Reserve Bank, in collaboration with banking institutions, has put in place measures to ensure the wider availability and distribution of ZiG cash,” the Governor stated.

Despite public skepticism, the RBZ insists that the currency and exchange rate stability currently being experienced will support the broader use of ZiG both electronically and physically.

“The Reserve Bank also remains strongly committed to maintaining the prevailing price and currency stability to safeguard the current and future ZiG purchasing power at all costs,” Dr. Mushayavanhu declared.

However, the statement comes amid growing economic anxiety, with citizens and businesses alike expressing concern over the usability and reliability of the new currency. Long queues, limited ATM functionality, and continued dollarisation in informal markets have left many questioning the practicality of ZiG in everyday transactions.

As the government pushes for wider adoption of the currency, all eyes remain on the RBZ’s ability to translate these assurances into tangible improvements on the ground.

