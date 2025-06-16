🔴 Nyasha Gwazemba Implicated in Another Certificate of Sponsorship Scam

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – Two years after his initial arrest for impersonating a medical doctor and running a fake visa facilitation scheme, Nyasha William Gwazemba is once again at the centre of a fresh Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) scam involving thousands of dollars.

A new victim has emerged, sharing a message (attached) that details how Gwazemba (pictured) allegedly received £700 in the UK and an additional US$1,700 in Zimbabwe from a family seeking a UK work visa. The money, the complainant claims, was sent to Gwazemba’s mother at his instruction. The payments were made under the promise that he would facilitate a CoS for the victim’s daughter — a legal requirement for employment in the UK.

This fresh allegation mirrors a pattern from 2022, when Gwazemba was arrested after duping dozens across Bulawayo, Harare, and other towns. At the time, he posed as a UK-based doctor, charging victims up to US$600 each while claiming he could process UK work visas. One woman was conned out of US$500, prompting her family to contact this publication. In a sting operation, private investigators apprehended Gwazemba at a fuel station in Gwabalanda, after he tried to collect a passport and deposit from an undercover agent.

At that time, Gwazemba boasted that he had police connections and would never see the inside of a jail cell. He was detained at Luveve Police Station, but there is no public record of a successful conviction.

Now, evidence has emerged showing bank transfers linked to Gwazemba’s account, implicating him once more in what appears to be a repeated and deliberate pattern of fraud.

When contacted for comment regarding the latest allegations, Gwazemba initially denied any knowledge, saying:

“I don’t know that person.”

However, once presented with evidence of the bank transfer bearing his account details, he abruptly dropped the call and failed to respond to subsequent messages or calls aimed at completing the interview.

This silence has only intensified public outrage, with renewed calls for police to reopen the case and investigate whether he is part of a larger syndicate targeting Zimbabweans desperate to escape economic hardship.

Authorities have repeatedly urged citizens not to trust individuals claiming to offer UK visas or job placements, and to verify all recruitment offers through licensed and accredited agencies only.

“No individual can help you get a UK visa or Certificate of Sponsorship. Always use official government channels,” stressed a source close to the investigators.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to Gwazemba is encouraged to report their case at Luveve Police Station or contact immigration fraud hotlines.

This incident highlights a disturbing trend in Zimbabwe’s job placement sector, where fraudulent agents continue to exploit the hopes and savings of struggling families seeking a better life abroad.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...