DeMbare Sink Into Abyss

By Sports Correspondent | 15 June 2025

Dynamos Football Club’s struggles continued over the weekend as the Harare giants failed to secure a much-needed victory, drawing 1-1 with Bikita Minerals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 15 fixture on Saturday.

The result leaves DeMbare entrenched in the relegation zone, sitting 16th on the log with 11 points, and still searching for a win after 11 consecutive matches without a victory.

Dynamos took the lead early in the match through Shadreck Nyahwa, who struck in the 20th minute, offering a glimmer of hope for the troubled side. However, Bikita Minerals responded swiftly, with Tinashe Ruzive levelling the score just 10 minutes later.

The draw has done little to ease the mounting pressure on the Dynamos technical bench, as fans grow increasingly concerned about the team’s alarming dip in form.

Meanwhile, at Rufaro Stadium, CAPS United continued their mini-revival with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chicken Inn. Kundai Benyu netted the winner in the 65th minute, sealing the Green Machine’s second consecutive victory.

The win lifts CAPS United to 13th place on the table with 16 points, giving them a five-point cushion above the relegation zone as they aim to stabilize their campaign.

As the league nears the halfway mark, Dynamos’ poor form has become one of the season’s most worrying stories, with calls growing louder for urgent intervention to rescue the club from an unthinkable drop.

