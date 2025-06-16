Auxillia Mnangagwa Gatwick Airport Update

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | British Police police bunked the arrival function of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Mrs Mnangagwa was scheduled to arrive aboard a chartered flight today 1030am, at Gatwick Airport.

She however did not arrive.

A group of men believed to be London embassy officials were spotted pacing around the airport in the early hours of the morning.

Her movements were still not clear at the time of writing, and no statement issued by government over her attendance at an Annual Flair Summit meant for African First Ladies.

An audit conducted by ZimEye reveals meeting is being graced by predominantly the wives of Nigerian governors.

It was at the time offering believed that the reason why Mrs Mnangagwa’s movements are unclear is she’s avoiding being embarrassed by protesters who have threatened to demonstrate against her.

This is a developing story

