ED Listens, Zanu PF Activist Lists Mnangagwa “Achievements”, Pushes for 2030 Presidency

By Tinashe Sambiri

Zanu PF activist Levison Chambati, who leads the Varakashi4ED movement in Mashonaland West, has sparked fresh debate after claiming President Emmerson Mnangagwa has “delivered everything the people asked for” — and should now extend his rule beyond 2028.

In a statement at the weekend,Chambati heaped praise on what he described as “undeniable milestones” achieved under the Second Republic, framing the President as a responsive and action-driven leader.

“President @edmnangagwa is the true embodiment of a listening leader,” Chambati said. “Whatever the people ask for — he delivers.”

He pointed to a list of so-called achievements under Mnangagwa’s leadership, including infrastructure development, food security, and emergency health services.

“You asked for spaghetti roads — he delivered the iconic Trabablas Interchange,” Chambati said.

“You wanted the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road fixed — he responded with a sophisticated rehabilitation project.

“We faced a fuel crisis — today, there are service stations in every corner.

“People were hungry — now Pfumvudza has made Zimbabwe food secure.

“You needed air ambulances — he went to Russia and brought them back.”

However, it was Chambati’s closing remarks that raised eyebrows.

The public endorsement of a third term — a constitutional impossibility under current laws — echoes growing murmurs within Zanu PF structures where some party loyalists have floated the idea of amending term limits.

Critics argue such talk is dangerous and undermines constitutional democracy.

“This is how dictatorship is normalised — with loyalists romanticising authoritarianism in the name of development,” one political analyst said.

While the official party position remains that Mnangagwa will step down at the end of his second term, the Varakashi4ED call for “Vision 2030 with ED” appears to be laying groundwork for a broader narrative shift.

