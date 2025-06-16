But Why Does Caston Matewu Now Look Like Wicknell Chivayo’s Twin Brother, After Diverting Chamisa’s Money To Own Bank Accounts?

Spread the love

This is former Chamisa right hand man Caston Matewu in 2021, and the same person today (16 June 2025), 4 years after joining the ZANU imposter Sengezo Tshabangu- in a very short time many are mistaking his countenance for that of the convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo. In 2021, Matewu’s father Jaison, publicly instructed journalists to help divert Nelson Chamisa’s party money to his private bank accounts in UK. He was confronted over this, while his son was secretly chopping the money and contracting Emmerson Mnangagwa. The son, Caston, today, 16 June 2025, has written promising “to ensure your money is put to good use.” Do you believe he will do this?

Total body change…Caston Matewu has ballooned

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...