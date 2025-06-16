Masvingo Education Boss In Hot Soup Over Fake Allowance Claims…

By A Correspondent

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike, who was recently arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on corruption-related charges, has had her case postponed to July 1, 2025.

Mhike appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi at the Masvingo Magistrates Court last week.

The matter was deferred to allow further investigations, which are still ongoing.

Mhike is being jointly charged with the Provincial Finance Director, Liniah Chinoda. The pair faces allegations of criminal abuse of office in their capacities as public officials.

According to ZACC, the charges arise from accusations that the two submitted fraudulent claims for travel and subsistence allowances.

Both Mhike and Chinoda are being represented by legal practitioner Yolander Chandata of H. Tafa and Associates.

