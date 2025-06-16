Mliswa Exposes Corruption, Arrested

By Crime and Courts Reporter-Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa was Sunday arrested by a team of armed Chinhoyi police officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Law and Order section, after confronting local Police boss.

The outspoken politician announced his arrest on Sunday afternoon via his X (formerly Twitter) account, claiming the operation was linked to his recent allegations of corruption involving high-ranking officials in Mashonaland West.

“Breaking News! Today, I was arrested by a formidable contingent of 12 armed Law and Order Officers from the ZRP in Chinhoyi, all orchestrated by the Officer Commanding Mash West, Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema, who is clearly scurrying around to clean his criminal trail,” Mliswa posted.

Mliswa alleges his arrest stems from a series of tweets in which he accused both Commissioner Nyazema and the Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Marian Chombo, of being part of a “clandestine criminal cartel” involving illegal Chinese mining operations in the Sanyati area.

Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.

They reportedly accepted a bribe of US$150,000 to shield the illegal miners who are degrading the river through unchecked riverbed excavation. Thus, what we see in Nyazema's response is a flagrant abuse of authority fueled by a personal vendetta. pic.twitter.com/HLP8QR9sv6 — Sabhuku Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) June 15, 2025

