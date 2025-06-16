Nyamhondera Honoured As A Living Legend Of Zimbabwean Music

By Showbiz Reporter-Legendary music producer Bothwell Nyamhondera was honoured over the weekend at a star-studded appreciation gala held at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare — a celebration hailed by leading artists as long overdue recognition for a man who helped shape Zimbabwean music.

The emotional tribute was led by sungura king Alick Macheso, who described Nyamhondera as “a national treasure who must be honoured in his lifetime.” Fighting back tears, Macheso recounted how the veteran producer supported his career from humble beginnings.

“Words are not enough to honour Nyamhondera for the great love he showed me when I formed Orchestra Mberikwazvo in 1998,” Macheso said. “I used to walk from Chitungwiza to Msasa to record, but he never turned me away. Sometimes he’d even bail me out because he believed in my talent.”

Macheso called for the gala to become an annual event, lamenting how Zimbabwe often waits until its legends are gone before giving them their flowers.

Somandla “Mafia” Ndebele, another long-time collaborator, echoed the sentiment. He credited Nyamhondera for shaping his early music career in the late 1980s and said he still seeks his guidance today.

“The history of Zimbabwean music is incomplete without mentioning Nyamhondera. He shaped many of us and helped build our sound,” Ndebele said.

Gospel icon Pastor Charles Charamba also paid tribute to the producer, whom he credited with helping him craft some of his biggest gospel hits.

“I owe him a lot,” Charamba said. “He showed me genuine love and gave me the confidence to grow in my career.”

The gala turned into a heartfelt celebration, featuring spirited performances by Macheso, Ndebele, and the Charambas — Pastor Charles and his wife Amai Olivia — who moved the crowd with a powerful joint performance. Despite their busy schedules, all three acts made time to perform, underlining the deep respect they have for Nyamhondera.

Event organiser Pastor Hermain Chimusoro said the turnout and performances proved the event’s significance and confirmed plans to make it an annual tribute to living legends.

“I was humbled by these artistes who showed up despite the venue change from HICC to 7 Arts. The concept lived up to expectations, and the response shows how much Nyamhondera is loved. We want to do this every year.”

The evening’s heartfelt tributes and powerful performances served as a resounding reminder of Nyamhondera’s indelible legacy — one written not just in records and radio hits, but in the hearts of the artists he nurtured and the music-loving public who continue to enjoy his work.

As calls grow for sustained recognition of such trailblazers, the honouring of Nyamhondera marks a significant step in preserving Zimbabwe’s rich musical heritage — while those who shaped it are still here to hear the applause.

