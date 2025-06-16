PSG Punish Atletico De Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain’s relentless pursuit of a historic quadruple stayed firmly on course as they dismantled Atlético de Madrid 4-0 in their opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. On a scorching day at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, the Ligue 1 champions delivered a masterclass in dominance, punishing a 10-man Atleti side with a ruthless display of attacking football.

Despite missing their top scorer Ousmane Dembélé, sidelined through injury after scoring 33 goals in 49 appearances this season, PSG showed no signs of weakness. Luis Enrique’s side simply adjusted their gears and leaned on their deep bench, with the likes of Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepping up in a fluid and fearless attack.

The tone was set early when Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finishing a sweeping PSG move that left the Spanish defence flat-footed. Atlético’s problems were compounded just before the break as Vitinha doubled the lead with a composed strike in first-half stoppage time (45+1), following a precise team buildup.

Atletico’s hopes of mounting a comeback were dashed midway through the second half when a red card reduced them to ten men. PSG seized full control from there, with 17-year-old Senny Mayulu putting the result beyond doubt in the 87th minute, scoring his first senior goal in dazzling fashion.

As the match drifted into injury time, Lee Kangin added further gloss to the scoreline, converting a stoppage-time penalty (90+7) to cap a performance that left little doubt about PSG’s intent in this tournament.

Having already lifted the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and UEFA Champions League this season, PSG are now two matches away from making history with a fourth major trophy. If this display is anything to go by, few would bet against them going all the way.

