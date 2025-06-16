RBZ Wants To Flood The Streets With Useless ZiG Notes Again

By A Correspondent| The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has moved to calm rising public frustration over the limited availability of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) cash, pledging swift measures to improve access across the country.

In a statement released on 13 June 2025, RBZ Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu acknowledged mounting concerns—particularly from areas outside the capital, Harare—over the persistent scarcity of physical ZiG currency.

“The Reserve Bank has noted concerns coming from the transacting public relating to the availability of ZiG cash and its usage, particularly from areas outside Harare,” Dr. Mushayavanhu said.

Despite the cash shortfalls, the RBZ insists that usage of ZiG in the economy has grown significantly. According to the central bank, local currency settlements on the National Payment System surged from ZiG7.86 billion (26%) in April 2024 to ZiG56.8 billion (43%) by 30 May 2025.

Dr. Mushayavanhu assured citizens that the banking system has adequate ZiG liquidity to meet current demand.

“As at 12 June 2025, total ZiG deposits in the economy stood at approximately ZiG16 billion, with more than ZiG207 million in cash held by banks,” he said. “This is sufficient to support routine withdrawals and deposits.”

To address the shortage of physical cash in various provinces, the RBZ announced it is working closely with financial institutions to increase ZiG distribution through banking halls and ATMs. Some banks have already begun dispensing the currency via ATMs, while others are in the process of reconfiguring their machines.

“The Reserve Bank, in collaboration with banking institutions, has put in place measures to ensure the wider availability and distribution of ZiG cash,” Dr. Mushayavanhu said.

The central bank also reiterated its commitment to maintaining currency and price stability, which it believes will support wider public acceptance of ZiG in both digital and physical transactions.

“The Reserve Bank remains strongly committed to maintaining the prevailing price and currency stability to safeguard the current and future purchasing power of ZiG,” the Governor emphasized.

However, the RBZ’s reassurances come amid deepening economic unease. Long queues at banks, limited ATM functionality, and the continued dominance of the US dollar in informal markets have raised doubts about the practicality of ZiG in everyday life.

As the government pushes for greater adoption of the local currency, many Zimbabweans remain skeptical, watching closely to see whether the central bank’s promises will translate into meaningful change on the ground.

