Real Estate Mogul Nabbed For Corruption

Patrick Kennan, a renowned real estate mogul and owner of Kennan Properties, has been arrested in connection with allegations of corruption and judicial fraud.

Kennan is accused of unlawfully benefiting from and corruptly obtaining a default judgment in an opposed matter concerning a high-value property located at 51 St Michael’s Lane, Borrowdale, Harare.

The case allegedly involved collusion with his legal representatives, Warhurst Attorneys, who are now jointly charged with Kennan.

Source: The Herald

