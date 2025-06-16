Rumbidzai Rusere Says Viral Audio of Mnangagwa WhatsApp Whisper Was AI Generated

Today is the 3rd day since these damning viral allegations were made, that have resulted in a reconciliation meeting between the CIO DG and Rumbidzai Kanhukamwe Rusere today.

If this audio was AI generated, as said by Rumbidzai Kanhukamwe Rusere, what was the reconciliation with the DG about, an AI clip or the truth leaked by a CIO DG sympathiser? | This matter is a follow up to the handing in of a retirement request to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on 21 May 2025, which triggered the abduction of one of the petitioners Gifford Gomwe’s mother.



Within days, the Commander of the Presidential Guard Fidelis Mhonda’s office was invaded and wiped clean of every document found in there. Mhonda had received a warning from the war veteran Blessed Geza who had announced earlier (9 May) that he feel pity for Mhonda because the day mentions his name, he’s going to be hit by the soldiers. And that is exactly what transpired less than 14 days later. 3 weeks after the 21 May military petition, an audio has gone viral containing details linked to the abduction plus the alleged hunt down for the war veteran Blessed Geza.



The entire development might be a confirmation of state capture and presidential incapacity that the 21 May petitioners raise accusations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa over. They have requested the military to invoke Section 212 of the Zimbabwe Constitution which mandates the defence forces powers of intervention.



The other petitioners of the 21 May military stamped document are: Rose Chirenje, Tawanda Jena, and Sarudzai Rushwaya. – READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Why are you @nickmangwana @Jamwanda2 silent?



