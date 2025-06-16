Susan Mutami Slams Police Boss Over Mliswa’s Arrest

By A Correspondent| Prominent socialite and Susan Mutami has taken to social media to condemn the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for the recent arrest of former Norton legislator and father of her child, Temba Mliswa. In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Mutami accused the police of weaponizing their authority to silence Mliswa after he allegedly exposed corruption within the police force.

Mutami specifically called out Officer-in-Charge Nyazema of the Support Unit, questioning the motives behind the arrest and urging Police Commissioner-General Steven Mutamba to intervene.

“Steven Mutamba, what is happening @PoliceZimbabwe? Why did OIC Nyazema in charge of the Support Unit arrest BaTino [Mliswa] for exposing police corruption?” she posted. “Temba Mliswa fought so hard to have you instated as the police commissioner not coz you are his relative but because of your stance on fairness, corruption and professionalism.”

She urged the ZRP to involve its internal investigations department based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ), insisting that such allegations of corruption deserved a professional and impartial probe. She also recommended that the matter be handed over to a specialized police intelligence unit she claims to have previously worked with, praising their efficiency and integrity.

“Since this matter is now an international public matter, we would also like to be kept in the loop regarding the internal police investigation,” Mutami added. Mliswa was Sunday arrested by a team of armed Chinhoyi police officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Law and Order section, after confronting local Police boss. The outspoken politician announced his arrest on Sunday afternoon via his X (formerly Twitter) account, claiming the operation was linked to his recent allegations of corruption involving high-ranking officials in Mashonaland West.

