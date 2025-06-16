Talent Chiwenga Warns Zanu PF Terror Groups

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Controversial and outspoken government critic, Talent Chiwenga, has issued a scathing public statement condemning what he calls “terror squads” aligned to the ruling ZANU PF party.

In a letter bearing the official letterhead of Jesus Revelation Ministries, Chiwenga accused state agents including Ferret team, SAS, and the newly controversial FAZ unit of committing crimes against humanity.

Chiwenga warned that the bloodshed of innocent civilians protesting government policies would not go unpunished, declaring that “he who lives by the sword shall die by the sword.”

“Murdering innocent citizens for expressing their disapproval of your policies is not just a heinous crime against humanity, but it is an act of war on the citizens,” Chiwenga wrote. “You shall pay, sooner rather than later, God is not asleep, and neither are his people.”

The bold pronouncement comes amid growing reports of intimidation, abductions, and torture allegedly perpetrated by state security and affiliated groups against opposition supporters and civil society activists.

Known for his fearless and often controversial sermons, Chiwenga has survived multiple assassination attempts and car accidents, which he claims were orchestrated to silence his dissent.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...