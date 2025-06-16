USD500,000 Looted By Armed Robbers

🔴 BREAKING NEWS: ZRP Probes Shocking US$500K Armed Heist in Harare CBD as Public Questions Source and Storage of Cash

Harare, Zimbabwe – 16 June 2025

A brazen broad daylight robbery has rocked Harare’s central business district after four armed suspects stormed a mall at the corner of Cameron and Albion Street and vanished with a staggering USD 500,000 in cash.

In a public alert posted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred around 10:00 AM on Sunday, the 16th of June. The suspects, described only as “four unknown individuals armed with an unknown pistol,” reportedly pounced on a business premise before fleeing with the massive sum of money.

While authorities have not yet disclosed the name of the business involved or provided further investigative updates, the announcement has ignited a wave of confusion, skepticism, and outrage among the public online.

💬 Public Shock and Suspicion

The news has triggered a flood of questions across social media platforms, with citizens demanding to know why such a vast amount of cash was being held on-site instead of in a bank.

“Why keep such a large amount of money and not bank it?” asked @tonderayi_m, echoing the sentiments of many who speculated the stash may be linked to illicit dealings or internal collusion.

Others like @wkays2 suggested insider involvement, noting, “Also believe there are some insiders. Anyway let’s leave homicide to dream.”

Fanwell Zvigumbu expressed disbelief in Shona, “Whr was the money? This is nonsense. Keeping all that money in a cashbox… regai matsotsi atore zvavo – mari inopinda mu circulation.” (“Let the robbers take it – at least the money enters circulation.”)

🏦 A Reflection of a Broken Banking System?

The incident has once again spotlighted Zimbabwe’s complex and cash-heavy economy, where many businesses avoid the formal banking system due to high transaction costs, fear of account seizures, or lack of trust in financial institutions.

“In a country where individuals have millions in cash, banks seem to have nothing,” said @gideonvic300.

Multiple users questioned why such an amount was even present in the CBD, while others mocked the situation with humour and disbelief. “Half a million USD???” exclaimed @farai_mccloud with shock emojis, while another simply said, “Damn I wish I was part of them.”

🚨 Police Investigation Underway

ZRP says investigations are in full swing and promised that “more details will be released in due course.” However, the lack of surveillance footage, suspect identities, or traceable leads as of now has cast doubt on how quickly justice will be served.

Speculation about the real motive and backstory behind the incident is growing rapidly online, with some questioning whether this is a genuine robbery or a cover-up for a deeper financial crime.

As the nation reels from this incident, pressure mounts on law enforcement and financial regulators to explain how such risky cash handling practices remain unchecked — and whether Zimbabwe’s criminal underworld is now more organized than ever.

⸻

This story is developing.

