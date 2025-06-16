Video Of Military Talks Between Tagwirei And General Sanyatwe?

By Farai D Hove |

”We shall rule you till the donkeys have horns,” was the loudest statement during a public meeting between the Zimbabwe Military General Anselem Sanyatwe last week.



Sanyatwe who was recently shafted from the army back to government, was speaking during a meeting that the Geza-condemned- tenderpreneur Kudakwashe Tagwirei donated groceries to households in his (Sanyatwe) wife’s constituency.



The statement was made as part of a speech celebrating the donations to Sanyatwe constituents. The handouts come at a time Tagwirei has been singled out by the war veteran Blessed Geza and accused of being the cancer causing institutional corruption in government. Geza and many members of the military accuse Tagwirei of ill treating servicemen by raiding companies which provide food and other needs to the Defence Forces.



While Sanyatwe’s statement could sound arrogant, it might be a veiled message to Tagwirei.

”Brains hapana that’s why he was demoted by mnangagwa from being an army commander to being a useless Minister,” wrote Simbarashe Mandiona.



But “Arikumira semusoja Sanyatwe,” – he is simply standing up to Tagwirei as a soldier, tweeted @ChazingwaThree.

video loading below

Sanyatwe repeats saying @ZANUPF_Official will rile whether people like it or not https://t.co/Hn8KhXTdq5 pic.twitter.com/eeiLWR5E9m — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 15, 2025

