Watch: Armed Robbers Pounce On Prominent Indian Business Mogul In Harare

By A Correspondent

A dramatic armed robbery unfolded in the heart of Harare, sending shockwaves through the local business community. A prominent Indian businessman fell victim to the heist, which saw an estimated US$500,000 in cash and high-end electronic items stolen in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at Steve’s Mall on Cameroon Street, a normally bustling hub of commercial activity. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos and confusion as gun-wielding robbers swiftly executed their operation before vanishing without a trace.

According to initial reports, the businessman was ambushed unexpectedly by the armed group, who appeared to have planned the attack meticulously. The robbers quickly made away with the large sum of money and valuable electronic devices, leaving behind a shaken crowd of onlookers and distraught shop owners.

Local businesses were forced to temporarily shut down as police cordoned off the area to begin investigations. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and collecting statements in an effort to track down the suspects.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the robbery and urged members of the public with any relevant information to come forward. “This is a serious incident, and we are treating it as a top priority,” a police spokesperson said.

No arrests had been made at the time of writing, and investigations are ongoing.

The brazen nature of the robbery has raised concerns about rising insecurity in commercial zones, with calls growing louder for increased police patrols and enhanced surveillance in key business districts.

