Woman Burns Cash in Attempt to Erase Evidence of $30K Theft

By Tinashe Sambiri

A Kadoma woman has been convicted and sentenced after stealing nearly US$30,000 from her employer, Delta Beverages, and attempting to destroy the evidence by setting some of the stolen money on fire.

Evelyn Mkwananzi (38), employed as a cashier at the beverage company, was handed a 38-month prison sentence by the Kadoma Magistrates’ Court after she absconded with US$29,896 in sales revenue on May 4, 2023, instead of depositing the funds as required.

In a desperate bid to cover her tracks, Mkwananzi tried to burn a portion of the cash before fleeing. Her attempt was captured on CCTV, showing her setting the blaze and escaping the scene.

Thanks to the swift response of the company’s security team, US$12,500 of the stolen money was recovered, though US$470 and ZWL$900 were partially destroyed in the fire.

Magistrates sentenced Mkwananzi to 38 months in prison, structured with suspensions: 10 months were suspended for five years, 12 months upon full restitution of the stolen amount, and the remaining 16 months replaced by 560 hours of community service at Rutendo Primary School in Kwekwe.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) condemned the act, emphasizing the importance of professional integrity. “This case serves as a reminder that integrity is paramount. Attempts to hide wrongdoing only worsen the consequences. The justice system remains firm on accountability,” the NPA said in a statement.

