Zanu PF’s Rigging Tactics Exposed In Gutu…

By A Correspondent

Allegations of voter intimidation and electoral malpractice have once again surfaced in Zimbabwe, this time in Gutu East, where a Zanu PF district chairperson was reportedly caught orchestrating illegal campaign activities near a polling station during the June 14 by-election.

According to an independent election watchdog that was monitoring the Gutu East by-election, the Zanu PF official was seen instructing and threatening voters gathered at a dip tank just outside Dambara Primary School Polling Station in Nyazvidzi.

The incident occurred within the no-campaigning zone legally enforced on election day.

“We witnessed the Zanu PF district chairperson gathering villagers and coaching them on how to vote,” the monitoring team said in a report.

“When we attempted to intervene, he became aggressive and threatened to assault us.”

The situation escalated when the official allegedly contacted state security personnel.

“He made a phone call and shortly after, a vehicle with no number plates—believed to belong to the CIO—arrived at the scene. They assessed the situation and left without taking action,” the monitors added.

The organization confirmed that a formal complaint was submitted to both the police and the presiding officer at the polling station. “We filed a report with the Polling Officer and the police regarding intimidation and campaigning within the restricted radius. No arrests were made.”

Despite the reported irregularities, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission proceeded with the count. Zanu PF’s candidate, Masvingise, was later declared the winner of the contested seat.

Critics argue that such incidents highlight the persistent culture of fear and manipulation that undermines the credibility of elections in Zimbabwe. “This is exactly the kind of coercion that keeps free and fair elections out of reach,” said a member of the election watchdog, who requested anonymity for safety reasons.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has not issued a public statement regarding the reported incident.

