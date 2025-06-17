Agriculture: Why You Need Records On Your Farm…

By Dr Trywell Muzerengi

Farming goes beyond planting crops and raising animals — it is a business that needs to be managed effectively. One of the key tools for good farm management is record keeping. Accurate and up-to-date records help farmers track activities, evaluate performance, and make informed decisions.

Below are the main types of farm records and why they matter:

Production Records

These track what the farm produces, whether from crops or livestock.

Examples:

Planting dates

Crop types or seed varieties used

Harvest quantities

Number of animals born or sold

Quantity of milk, eggs, or meat produced

Why They Matter:

Production records help farmers identify which crops or animals perform best. This information supports better planning, improved yields, and increased profits in future seasons.

Input Records

Input records show what has been used to support production on the farm.

Examples:

Fertilizers or compost applied

Pesticides or organic sprays used

Animal feed purchases

Labor used for various tasks

Why They Matter:

These records help manage costs and ensure resources are used efficiently. Farmers can compare inputs with outputs to assess whether farming methods are cost-effective.

Financial Records

These detail the farm’s income and expenses, offering a full picture of its financial health.

Examples:

Sales of farm produce

Expenses on seeds, chemicals, or tools

Loan and repayment details

Profit and loss statements

Why They Matter:

Financial records allow farmers to monitor cash flow, assess profitability, and make smart decisions about budgeting and investment.

Inventory Records

Inventory records list all the physical assets owned or used by the farm.

Examples:

Tools and machinery

Livestock and poultry numbers

Stored feed, seeds, and fertilizers

Buildings and storage facilities

Why They Matter:

These records help keep track of valuable assets, avoid unnecessary purchases, and support farm planning and insurance claims.

Conclusion

Record keeping is essential for every farmer who wants to grow a successful and sustainable farming business. Whether small or large-scale, a well-documented farm gives the farmer control, clarity, and the ability to plan for a better future.

