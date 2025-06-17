Details in Midlands Hotel Blaze

By A Correspondent – A water-heating kettle that may have been left on in one of the rooms is suspected to have caused the fire that gutted part of the historic Midlands Hotel in Gweru on Friday evening, leaving a trail of destruction but no injuries or fatalities.

According to preliminary investigations by the Gweru City Council Fire Department, the blaze was likely sparked by a water-heating kettle that may have been left on in one of the rooms.

“When we received the SOS around 7pm, we rushed to the scene.

The stairway doors were locked, so we had to use ladders to access the first floor,” said Mr Felix Muguti, Chief Fire Officer for Gweru City Council. “We broke through the ceiling to contain the fire, which was already spreading.

Unfortunately, all property in the affected room — including beds and tenants’ clothing — was destroyed. But we managed to stop the fire from spreading further.”

The swift response of the fire brigade earned praise from residents and tenants at the hotel, many of whom feared the worst.

“I am a tenant here. The whole incident really got me worried. I was afraid for my possessions, but I’m happy the fire was dealt with quickly,” said one tenant who spoke to ZBC News. “Had it not been for the swift reaction of the team, we could be telling a different story now.”

Another tenant added: “For a moment I was really frightened, but I’m relieved now that it’s over and the damage was contained.”

While the fire was successfully brought under control before it could engulf more sections of the hotel, the incident has reignited concerns about electrical safety, especially during the winter months when use of heating appliances increases.

In response, the Civil Protection Department has issued a warning urging citizens to be vigilant when using electrical gadgets and heating devices.

“We urge members of the public to exercise extreme caution when operating electrical appliances, particularly during the cold season,” said a spokesperson.

The Midlands Hotel, one of the oldest hospitality establishments in Gweru, is expected to undergo repairs following assessments of the damage.

